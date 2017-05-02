Audi R8 V10 Spyder Driven POV-Style On Winding Roads

If you can't experience a car like the Audi R8 V10 Spyder in real life, then perhaps your best remaining options are taking it for a virtual spin in a video game, or checking out videos posted online.
If you're gaming days are over, then the latter is obviously the only choice, so buckle up for 3+ minutes of pure driving joy.
Powering the 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder is a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, shared with the Lamborghini Huracan that delivers 540hp and 398lb-ft (540Nm) of torque. Going from rest to 60mph (96km/h) takes 3.5 seconds in the German supercar, and it will keep accelerating up until 198mph (319km/h).
Opting for the convertible instead of its fixed roof sibling, gets you a folding soft top that weighs 97lbs (44kg). To own one, you have to pay at least $175,100 in the USA, or an additional $12,000 over the 2017 R8 Coupe.