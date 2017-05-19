Audi Shareholders Call For Greater Transparency Over Emissions Probe

A number of Audi shareholders have called on the German company to be more transparent and release additional details about its diesel emissions violations.
Speaking at the company’s annual meeting on Thursday in Neckarsulm, Germany, Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler said the company would be transparent with the public but many investors are still shocked that neither Audi or Volkswagen have released findings of an internal inquiry.
Stadler told the crowd that law and ethics would become the company’s “ultimate benchmark” and that it “will continue until the job is done.”
Despite this, supervisory board member at DWS Deutsche Asset Management, Christian Strenger said that more needs to be done, Auto News reports.
“It's high time that promises for a blunt clearing up through full transparency by management bodies will materialize. Denying and deferring is all we have been hearing to date,” he said.
Felix Schneider from shareholder rights group SdK backed up this sentiment by saying “Audi has failed to clear up the diesel scandal for the public and for shareholders in a transparent way.”
These calls for increased transparency come shortly after Stadler was approved for another five-year term as the chief executive of Audi.