Audi UK Adds More Kit And A New Black Edition To The 2018 A4

Audi is revising the A4 range for the MY2018 in the UK by adding more features as standard and reviving the successful Black Edition version.
In fact the Black Edition spec proved to be so successful that more than 50 percent of UK buyers ordered one when it was available last time for the previous A4 generation.
The new Audi A4 Black Edition is available in combination with the whole engine range, from entry-level 1.4-litre TFSI all the way up to the V6 TDI Quattro.
The specification includes a set of 19-inch five-arm alloys finished in matt titanium, with Audi offering 18-inch gloss black alloys as a no-cost option, a titanium black styling pack that extends to the mirror housings, the singleframe grille and window surrounds, side skirts, rear spoiler and air intakes, rear privacy glass, acoustic front side windows and black roof rails for the Avant version.
The interior of the new A4 Black Edition also gains a flat-bottomed steering wheel, piano black inlays and up to £550 worth of equipment for free. All 2018 A4 models also benefit from Audi’s Safety & Service which offer emergency calls, online roadside assistance and Audi service request functions.
Sport models get a seven-inch full-color display for the instrument binnacle instead of the original five-inch monochrome version, front heated seats dressed in what Audi calls Twin Leather upholstery while S-Line models get a leather-Alcantara interior.
Audi UK also announced the offering of cruise control and rear parking sensors as standard to all of its models, starting from the A1. The rest of the updates include a revised Technology Pack that now offers the Virtual Cockpit, wireless charging and MMI navigation plus.
The also revised Comfort and Sound pack now offers -depending on model features- either front parking sensors or a reversing camera, hill hold assist, a BOSE or Bang & Olufsen sound system and either heated front seats or the advanced key keyless access system.
As a final touch, Audi now added the Audi Beam feature as standard to all of its S models, from the S3 upwards, with the feature projecting the four-rings emblem via LEDs on the ground whenever the car is parked and the front doors are opened.
Pricing for the 2018 A4 Black Edition starts at £32,530 for the 1.4 TFSI version, with the V6 TDI Quattro version fitted with an eight-speed automatic gearbox asking from £42,950.