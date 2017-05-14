Audi's Recalling Another 240,000 Crossovers For Fuel Leaks

There's any number of things that can go wrong on a modern automobile. Few of them are as potentially dangerous, though, as a fuel leak – like the one which Audi has discovered in some of its crossover SUV models.
The problem apparently comes down to a fuel pump flange, which may crack and allow gasoline to leak out. So Audi is calling in an estimated 240,487 examples of the Q5 and Q7 across the United States to have those flanges inspected. If they're cracked, they'll be replaced. If they're not, they'll have a protective film applied to keep them from leaking in the future.
If all of this is sounding familiar, you're a rather astute observer. Porsche recently issued a similar recall for the Macan (affecting 51,497 US vehicles) – a model which shares its underpinnings with the Q5. Audi also previously recalled 143,214 examples of the same models but from earlier model years over the same issue. While the previous recall affected 2009-12 models of the Q5 and 2007-12 of the Q7, the new recall encompasses 2013 models onward – through 2017 for the Q5 and 2015 for the larger Q7.
All told, between these three recalls for the same issue, we're now looking at over 435,000 vehicles in America alone, of which this latest campaign covers the largest share.