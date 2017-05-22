Aussie Driver Tempts Fate By Challenging 57-Tonne Road Train

Here's one of the closest calls you'll see all year, with the driver of that SUV barely squeezing through the car that he was overtaking and a gigantic B-train.
The B-train, or B-double as it's known, is a large Australian truck setup which consists of a prime "mover", towing both a lead trailer as well as another semi-trailer.
According to the video's description, this one just happens to weigh 57 tonnes (125,663 lbs), which would make any frontal collision with it instantly fatal for any type of vehicle, especially at these types of speeds.
If you've got any doubts about how close of a call this was, just listen to the semi driver's sigh of relief at around the 15-second mark - that's a man who knows just how close he was to obliterating another motorist.
It's hard to understand why people take these unnecessary risks on the road, regardless of visibility. On this particular highway, the surface seems flat and visibility strong.