Australia's Cheapest BMW M3 Is Called Pure And It Costs $129,900

BMW Australia will be launching a discounted version of the M3 Sedan, costing 10,000 AUD ($7,477) less than the regular model.
Set to arrive in showrooms this July, the M3 Pure Sedan costs upwards of 129,900 AUD ($97,130), whereas the regular M3 Sedan and the M3 Competition Sedan cost 139,900 AUD and 144,900 AUD respectively.
"The BMW M3 Pure builds further on Australia's successful Pure edition models, most recently seen on the BMW M3 and M5," said BMW Australia CEO, Marc Werner. "This model offers the full capability of our M3 Competition at a price point that is sure to attract a new core of enthusiast customers."
What makes the new M3 Pure special, aside from the more accessible price tag (for Australia, that is), is the fact that it's still equipped with the M Competition Package, which means sharper performance and dynamics compared to the regular car.
Thanks to its 331 kW (444 HP) and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque , the M3 Pure can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4 seconds flat using the standard 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Buyers opting for the six-speed manual (at no extra cost), will hit the mark in 4.2 seconds.
Aside from the boosted power and torque outputs, the M3 Pure also gets a reconfigured adaptive M suspension, springs rates increased by 15% for a flatter cornering posture, M Sport seats for both driver and passengers, and the M stripe seat belt.
Other features include the M Competition exhaust tailpipes, alarm system, carbon fiber roof (steel roof is sunroof is optioned), comfort access, ConnectedDrive Freedom, Driving Assistant, Carbon fiber interior trim, tire pressure monitor, Carbon structure cloth/leather upholstery, LED headlights, Navigation System Professional, nine-speaker HiFi sound system, plus gloss black gills, kidney grille and boot lid M3 badge.
M3 Pure buyers will get the car on 19" double-spoke black alloys, although they can also get the M3 Competition's 20" wheels as an optional extra.
Aside from this new edition model, BMW Australia is also announcing updated versions of the M3 and M3 Competition, which now get new adaptive LED headlights, LED indicators, new 20" alloys (optional) and a refreshed interior. Customer feedback led to BMW redesigning key touchpoints within the cars, such as the indicator stalks which now snap into place when engaged. Also, the stalk-mounted buttons that activate the rain sensor and high-beam assist now stay depressed, rather than springing back to their original position as before.
Also, all M3 models now feature an illuminated 'M3' badge on the front of the M sports seats, and an upgraded iDrive6 infotainment system.