Automotive Mash Ups Create Some Interestingly Weird Results
| By Michael Gauthier
In an era where automakers are working together to jointly develop an assortment of different vehicles, there are bound to be a few oddities and missteps.
The Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ turned out great and the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra look promising. However, CarKeys decided to pull out all the stops and create some insane mash ups.
Kicking things off is the Volkswagen H4mper Van. Essentially a mix of a Camper Van and Hummer's stillborn H4, the H4mper Van is a cool off-roader which combines the best aspects of both vehicles.
Sticking with the off-road theme, the Jultipla Renegade is an FCA specialty which combines the Fiat Multipla with the Jeep Renegade. While it isn't exactly pretty, the model looks ready to tackle some tough terrain.
At the other end of the spectrum, two hybrids are better than one in the McLaren Prius1. Designed using a mix of the McLaren P1 and the Toyota Prius, the Prius1 is an insane supercar with plenty of pedigree and hybrid knowhow.
Of course, if you want the supercar looks with an even more eco-friendly powertrain check out the LaTwizari. Despite looking like a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe from another dimension, the LaTwizari is a bizarre blend of the Renault Twizy and Ferrari LaFerrari.
Lastly, the Robin X is the stuff of nightmares as it combines the Reliant Robin with the Tesla Model X. Given the three-wheeled design, let's hope the autopilot system is up to the challenge.
CategoriesOffbeat NewsRenderings
