B&B Takes Entry-Level BMW 116i And Turns Into Into A Hot Hatch

While it's true that most people who own entry-level petrol powered hatchbacks don't usually expect excellent straight line performance when they leave their driveway, tuners such as B&B Automobiltechnik offer solutions of the non-settling kind.
This car here is a BMW 116i F20, wearing B&B's Stage 2 kit. It produces no fewer than 203 PS (200 HP) and 306 Nm (225 lb-ft) of torque, which is instrumentally better than what it can put down on its own, specifically 109 horses and 180 Nm (132 lb-ft).
When stock, the 116i can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 10.9 seconds, which isn't something to write home about.
While B&B aren't sharing any straight line figures, it's safe to say that nearly 100 extra HP should help it hit that same mark in well under 10 seconds. In order to achieve these figures, B&B went with both software (ECU) as well as hardware optimizations, as the whole intervention took approximately 6 hours to complete - turning an otherwise regular 116i into something that could potentially keep up with a run-of-the-mill hot hatch.
Last year, B&B also came out with power solutions for the likes of the Audi RS3 and the BMW M3/M4 duo, raising their outputs to 430 PS (424 HP) and 496 PS (490 HP) respectively.