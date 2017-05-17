'Baby' Blue 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Could Be Yours For $14K

The 1970's Ford Mustang had plenty of critics but this 1973 Mustang Mach 1 is looking for a shot at redemption on eBay.
Located in Ohio, this beastly pony car is in pretty good shape as it appears to be relatively rust free and well taken care of. The seller states the car "drives perfectly" and was repainted to its original color sometime in the past.
The interior looks relatively nice as it has been left stock and doesn't appear to have been abused too much. A good detailing would go a long way towards improving the situation as would a new headliner but of those are minor issues. Another point worth mentioning is the fact that the car has a factory air conditioning system but the lines have been removed so it is no longer functioning.
Power is provided a 351 cubic inch Cleveland V8 engine which is connected to an automatic transmission. The seller declined to say how much power the engine develops but a quick check reveals it could either be 177 hp (179 PS) and 284 lb-ft (384 Nm) of torque or 266 hp (270 PS) and 301 lb-ft (407 Nm). Regardless of the final number, the seller says the car was recently given a tune up and has been outfitted with a new dual exhaust system.
The car that's painted in Ford's 'Light Blue' color has 119,000 miles on the odometer and a buy it now price of $14,300.