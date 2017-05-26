‘Baby Driver’ Stars Were Actually Trained To Do Car Stunts

Upcoming Baby Driver heist movie takes great pride in its epic car stunts, having even the actors properly trained for their chase scenes.
Jalopnik posted an exclusive video showing the actors learning their way into the world of stunt driving, including J-turns, drifting, burnouts and more.
Ansel Elgort stars in the leading role of ‘Baby’, a gifted getaway driver working for the local crime boss named Doc, played by Kevin Spacey.
Written and directed by Edgar Wright, the movie promises to offer some real cars doing real stunts, instead of using CGI, and judging from the first trailers, it looks awesome.
With that said, perhaps the producers might want to pay more attention to editing, as car geeks quickly pointed out that this short video has some shots mixed, showing at the beginning an automatic shifter from another car when it’s supposed to be a manual Subaru WRX.
Oh yeah, did we mention Baby Driver has a Subaru WRX as a hero car? The film is set to hit theaters on June 28.