BAC Mono Police Car Ready For The Isle of Man

The Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has partnered with the Isle of Man to create a one-off police car based on the BAC Mono.
Set to become an "active member" of the police fleet, the car features a minimalist police livery and little else. The changes aren't very drastic but the Mono is a single seater so its police capabilities are somewhat limited to begin with.
The car will be shown at a number of local festivals and officers will use it as a tool to encourage discussions about safe and responsible driving.
Considering the Mono is different from traditional police cars, it will be driven exclusively by Andy Greaves who is described as an advanced driver and police motorcyclist. According to Greaves "It’s a remarkable vehicle, and clearly will be of huge interest to bikers and car drivers alike. We are here to promote safe use of the road, and it’s amazing how many people want to talk to you when this is your transport.”
BAC didn't mention specifications for the police car but the 2016 Mono has a 2.5-liter Mountune four-cylinder engine which produces 305 hp (309 PS). It enables the 1,278 pound (580 kg) car to rocket from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.