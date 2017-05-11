BAC Monos To Be Let Loose On The Isle Of Man

Every year in May, some of the most picturesque roads on the Isle of Man are closed off for the famed Isle of Man TT. For lovers of four wheels and not two, the next best thing is happening this weekend as a dozen BAC Monos will hit the island’s street and be let loose.
BAC has arranged with the local government to de-restrict speed limits and close roads for the brand’s fortunate owners. Dubbed ‘Moto Mania’ the event will see 20 different customers from 10 different countries flock to the Isle of Man.
The event will start tomorrow at the Jurby Circuit while on Saturday, owners will descend upon the famed streets and also hit the TT course in a truly unique opportunity. If you didn’t already want a BAC Mono, you almost certainly will now.
Discussing the event, co-founder and director of product development, Neill Briggs said “When Ian and I first set about creating the Mono, we did so with the vision of sharing it with friends – giving them access to the purest driving experience in the world. We work closely with the Isle of Man and are very excited to show everyone what this wonderful place has to offer; we’d also like to extend our thanks to the Government for making part of the trip possibly and allowing us to sample idyllic roads in the best car possible.”
Since being first unveiled in 2011, two different engines have powered for the BAC Mono. Initial models were powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.3-liter Cosworth engine delivering 280 hp but for 2016, the small carmaker replaced the Cosworth with a larger 2.5-liter Mountune engine delivering 305 hp.