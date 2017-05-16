Beautiful 1978 Toyota FJ40 With 5,230 Original Miles Is An Off-Road Unicorn

Finding a classic FJ40 in good, all-original condition is near impossible these days, so you could excuse our enthusiasm when coming across this lovely example: an almost brand-new 1978 FJ40 with 5,230 original miles.
The story says that the original owner stored the car into a crate as his plan was to drive it across the country upon retirement.
Unfortunately the owner passed away before he had the opportunity of driving his FJ40 around the country.
Icon’s founder and known FJ aficionado Jonathan Ward then was offered to buy the truck sight-unseen, which of course he did, giving us one rare opportunity to see what an FJ40 looks like in a complete factory spec.
You don’t have to be a hardcore fan of the Land Cruiser to appreciate the sheer beauty of this truck, so go ahead and take a look at the video linked below as we scout the internet for a used FJ.