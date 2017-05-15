Behold Singapore's Luxury Car Vending Machine

Car dealerships tend to rather dull as most differentiate themselves by adding things such as coffee shops, salons, or nicer waiting areas. Singapore's Autobahn Motors had another idea as they created what is being billed as the "world’s largest luxury car vending machine.”
Able to hold up to sixty vehicles, the vending machine is a technically known as an Automotive Inventory Management System (AIMS). It's a 15 level structure which is made of four columns which enable the building to hold up to 60 different vehicles.
To store a car, the driver simply opens a door to an elevator shaft, drives in, and then parks. The driver then uses a tablet to select an open spot and then the car is sent skyward. The entire process of storing or retrieving a car only takes one to two minutes which doesn't sound too bad.
While this isn't the first vehicle vending machine, its location in Singapore makes sense as the city ranks as one of the most expensive places to live. Given that fact, it's not hard to imagine why Autobahn Motors was interested in a system that increases land efficiency tenfold.