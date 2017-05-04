Bentley CEO Betting On New Bentayga Variants To Stave Off The Competition

Bentley CEO Wolfgang Durheimer has confirmed the company is considering several new Bentayga variants.
Speaking with Autocar, Durheimer said Bentley is exploring a number of different options and two possible candidates include a Bentayga coupe and a high-performance variant. Nothing has been green-lighted as of yet but the executive is fully committed to expanding the Bentayga lineup.
As Durheimer explained, “The customers that are buying in this market are keen to have the latest design out there.” This will prove more challenging in the future as the ultra-luxury crossover segment will see new entries from Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. When these models arrive, the Bentayga will become old news and Durheimer is betting the new variants could spark some renewed interest.
The strategy will be familiar to Bentley fans as the company offers four different versions of the Flying Spur and ten versions of the Continental. This doesn't even include the handful of special editions which are unveiled every so often.
Besides talking about the Bentayga, Durheimer said the company is still considering which model to add to Bentley's lineup. The EXP 10 Speed 6 concept previewed one possibility but Durheimer himself favors another crossover.