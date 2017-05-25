Bentley Launches New Concierge Service Trial For Existing Customers

Bentley announced it’s launching a new service trial called “Bentley on Demand” which aims to provide customers with a model of their choice wherever they may be.
The British luxury brand says that the service will enable existing customers to “avoid the inconvenience and disruption of traditional rental car services” and instead give them the option of a Bentley model.
Whether you want a Bentayga for a family adventure or a Mulsanne Speed for the ultimate luxury trip, Bentley on Demand aims to offer the right car for the right occasion.
The service is currently available only to existing customers via the Bentley Network mobile application. Members will only have to download the app, validate their account and choose their preferred vehicle from an extensive fleet of models.
Bentley invites Network members to try out the new on-demand service which will be available in Los Angeles, New York and Dallas throughout the summer.