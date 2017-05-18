Bespoke Mansory Bugatti Veyron Linea Vincero d'Oro For Sale

Modified Bugatti Veyrons are few and far between and for good reason. The hypercar is viewed as untouchable by many and there are only a handful of examples out there that have received any kind of aftermarket modification.
One of them is the Linea Vincero d'Oro from Mansory. The world-famous tuning company tinkered with a few Veyrons and the Linea Vincero d'Oro is perhaps the most eye-catching of them all thanks to its use of bright gold elements. Now it’s for sale.
The car once sat proudly in the collection of Khoshbin but is now listed on duPont Registry at an undisclosed price.
Compared to a standard Veyron, the Linea Vincero d'Oro adopts a new front fascia with gold elements and a prominent V-shaped addition to the front grille. The entire exterior of the car is also finished in gloss carbon fiber while elements including the fuel cap, door handles and badges are bright gold. Even the wheels are gold, making the Vincero a real opinion-splitter.
The interior has also been comprehensively modified by Mansory and includes white leather on the seats, center console, door panels and the lower section of the dashboard. There’s also new carbon fiber throughout and gold accents on the seats. Additional custom touches include a new exhaust system and 108 additional horsepower from the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W16 engine.