Bespoke Rolls-Royce Sweptail Debuts At Villa d'Este

What you're looking at isn't a new production model from Rolls-Royce, what you're looking at is a one-off commissioned by a connoisseur of the brand, dubbed the Sweptail and debuting at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este at Lake Como.
Underpinning the Sweptail is the same platform as the outgoing Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe and while it's underpinnings aren't special, the interior and exterior designs are.
The British marque says that the design of the vehicle was inspired by vintage models to wear the Spirit of Ecstasy and luxury yachts. The influence of yachts is particularly evident at the rear where the window tapers off from the roof to above the tailgate, forming a triangular shape. Additionally, there are curved elements in the rear fascia that drastically alter the overall appearance of the vehicle.
The design of the front is slightly less radical but still noticeable and includes a plethora of bespoke parts including new headlights and a redesigned bumper.
The interior has also been transformed from a regular Phantom. Among the most pivotal changes include new Macassar Ebony and Paldao wood as well as leather trim finished in Moccassin and Dark Spice. Perhaps the most significant change is the removal of the rear seats in favor of an expertly-crafted wooden mid-shelf with blue lighting.
Discussing the vehicle, chief executive of Rolls-Royce, Torsten Muller said “Sweptail is proof that Rolls-Royce is at the pinnacle of coachbuilding. We are listening carefully to our most special customers and assessing their interest in investing in similar, completely exclusive coachbuilt masterpieces.
“At the same time we are looking into the resources which will allow us to offer this unique service to these discerning patrons of luxury.”