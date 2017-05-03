Biker Remains Remarkably Calm After Near Miss With Car

Thanks to the invention of dashcams and helmet-mounted cameras for bikers, we’ve become quite accustomed to seeing shocking cases of road rage captured on film and uploaded to YouTube. The follow incident is a little different.
The clip shows a man on a BMW turning a corner before a white Hyundai i30 Wagon unexpectedly pulls out in front of him, forcing him to swerve to miss an imminent collision.
Rather than get angry at the near miss, the biker casually approaches the female driver to see if she was alright and happily accepts her apology when she admits that she was to blame for a lapse in concentration.
In the video’s description, the biker says “I'm just as guilty as anyone else for getting pissed off on the roads. It's the anonymity of the situation; You don't always view the people in cars around you AS people, more as just cars. It's a lot easier to blame someone, or become aggressive, if you don't see past that barrier.
“At the end of the day, I was fine, the natural response was to swerve, so I came out of it okay. If I had chosen in that split second to brake instead of swerve and ride it out, I probably would have gone over her bonnet.”