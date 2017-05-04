Black Enzo, Anyone? There's One Listed For $2.4 Million

Some cars look better in black because it plays to the general badassery of their design. Some look better in black because it hides their ungainly lines. Whatever you think of the Ferrari Enzo, it certainly strikes a sinister form decked out all in Nero.
Like this one, for example. Listed for sale by Semco Exclusive Cars out of Munich, Germany, this 2004 Ferrari Enzo has 6,400 miles on the odometer, and carries an asking price of €2.2 million – or roughly equivalent to $2.4 million at current conversion rates. It features matching black wheels and a red and black interior.
Though it's not the first black Enzo we've seen, it is a rarity among the 399 that were built and sold by the factory in Maranello. We figure there's somewhere between four and eight of them out there – with at least one having been repainted in the dark shade after the fact.
The vast majority of the rest were originally painted in Rosso Corsa, though we've seen some in Argento (silver), Giallo (yellow), or Blu (we'll let you figure out that translation for yourself). Whatever the color of the bodywork, though, they all pack a screaming 6.0-liter V12 kicking out 651 horsepower to hit 60 in little over three seconds and top out over 220 mph, making it one of the fastest cars of its day.
The asking price seems a little steep, even for an Enzo. Some examples have been known to sell for more – like those previously owned by Pope John Paul II ($6m), Floyd Mayweather ($3.3m), or Tommy Hilfiger ($2.7m). But the last two black examples we've seen sold for $1.9m and €1.5, respectively.