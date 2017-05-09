Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Teases New Type Of Futuristic Vehicle

If you're into sci-fi movies and you enjoy seeing cars that don't actually exist, this upcoming Blade Runner 2049 flick should be full of wacky contraptions designed to get you from A to B.
The latest trailer for the movie came out recently and at about the 1-minute mark, we see Ryan Gosling's character walking away from a vehicle that seems to have just one wheel at the rear and what look like jet boosters - which means we'll probably see it flying around.
In terms of plot, the movie picks up some 30 years after the events of the first Blade Runner, and will see Gosling's character (LAPD Officer K) team up with Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard, who was the star of the first movie.
Unfortunately we'll have to wait until October 6th in order to see what this movie has in store for us in terms of both action, as well as its futuristic traffic infrastructure and vehicles.
Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve, the man behind Arrival and Sicario.