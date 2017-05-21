Blue Carbon Pagani Huayra BC Is One-Of-A-Kind

Just a day after the very first Lamborghini Centenario landed in the United States, a bespoke Pagani Huayra BC has just touched down and it is possibly the most extreme example produced to date.
This particular Huayra BC is owned by Kris Singh, a collector who also owns the one-off Huayra La Monza Lisa, Koenigsegg Agera XS and one of just four Lamborghini Veneno coupes ever built. In similar fashion to the other hypercars in his collection, his newly-delivered BC has a number of custom touches.
For starters, it has been dubbed the BC Macchina Volante and combines blue carbon fiber with more traditional carbon fiber elements. Additionally, it includes a small Italian flag running vertically up the front bumper, an Italian flag on the rear wing uprights and also has blue brake calipers and blue pin stripes around the wheels.
Singh's BC is also the only one to have been outfitted with additional air intakes on the rear three-quarter panels and a roof scoop inspired by the Pagani Zonda Cinque.
Fittingly, the interior is also rather special and incorporates bright blue accents, black aluminum, exposed carbon fiber, black alcantara and green, white and red contrast stitching.
As with every other Huayra BC, the Macchina Volante is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter AMG V12 engine delivering 789 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque.