Blue 'Macchina Volante' Pagani Huayra BC Is A Rolling Piece Of Art

Last week, noted U.S car collector Kris Singh took delivery of arguably the craziest Pagani Huayra BC produced to date, dubbed the Macchina Volante (Italian for flying machine).
Adorned largely in blue carbon fiber and fitted with a selection of bespoke components, Singh’s Huayra BC can be best described as a rolling sculpture that wouldn’t be out of place in some of the planet’s finest art museums.
In the clip below, we get to enjoy the moment the supercar was delivered to Prestige Imports in Miami and are offered the most in-depth look at the car yet. Everyone knows about the craftsmanship and eye for detail that has helped Pagani cement its position in the market, but the Macchina Volante seems to takes things to a new level, looking absolutely immaculate from every angle.