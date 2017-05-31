BMW 330e Takes On Mercedes C350e In All-PHEV Luxury Battle

If you want to make a jump from petrol or diesel cars to something a little more efficient, opting for a plug-in hybrid model is the best thing you can do short of owning something that's fully electric.
This comparison test between the BMW 330e and the Mercedes-Benz C350e took place in South Africa by Cars, where PHEVs have yet to become as popular as regular petrol-electric hybrids.
Yet, these two cars represent excellent choices, especially in this particular segment as you're basically buying a regular 3-Series or C-Class, but with the ability to make a run across town on electric power only.
So then how do they compare? From a performance stand point, you've got a little bit more muscle in the C350e, rated at 279 PS and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft), whereas the 330e is good for 252 PS and 420 Nm (309 lb-ft). The Mercedes-Benz C350e is quicker than the 330e by just 0.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph).
As for how far you can get on a single full charge, Mercedes say you'll be able to do up to 31 km (19 miles) in all-electric mode with their C350e, whereas the BMW 330e offers a slightly better range, rated at 40 km (25 miles).
How that translates into a real world test, you'll need to watch the review in order to find out. And yes, one of these two was a clear winner.