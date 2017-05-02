BMW 5-Series M Performance Parts Launch In The U.S.

BMW has just rolled out an expansion range of M Performance parts for the G30 5-Series in the United States, allowing local customers the opportunity with a multitude of visual add-ons and tweaks. Unsurprisingly, most of them aren’t cheap.
The M Performance range of accessories start with black side stripes that cost $165. For $109, 5-Series customers can order a blacked-out kidney grille while for a further $3,370, they can get a performance brake system with red calipers.
Prices for carbon fiber components start at $413 for the wing mirror caps, rise to $588 for an M Performance rear lip spoiler, $1,290 for a carbon front splitter and $1,550 for a new rear diffuser. Additionally, an M Performance exhaust system has been designed for the new 5-Series. It costs a cool $1,975 and can be complemented with custom side skirts for $193.
Elsewhere are a set of stainless steel pedals ($162), M Performance Style 669M wheels, available in Matte Black and Orbit Grey, for $5,250 and the M Performance Driver Analyzer ($187).
Beyond the M Performance parts, a number of other options are offered for the latest-generation 5-Series including side window sun shades, all weather floor mats, a coat hanger, iPad holder and fitted luggage compartment mat.