BMW 8-Series Concept Looks Even Better Under The Italian Sun [32 Pics]

BMW stunned everyone with the reveal of the new 8-Series Concept at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.
Not because people weren’t expecting a new 8-Series but because this design study looks pretty good. If anything, it makes people more impatient to see the final production version, which by the way will include a fully-fledged M8 version.
BMW gave the 8-Series Concept an athletic, muscular bodywork that works really well with the brand’s trademark kidney grille. The sculpted sides compliment perfectly the low roofline and the tasty rear end with the beautifully integrated wing.
Even the large air intakes/exits don’t look out of place, balancing the car’s sporty and luxurious character. “The number 8 has always represented the pinnacle of sports performance and exclusivity at BMW,” said Harald Krüger, BMW’s Chairman of the Board.
“The forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand. This will be the next model in the expansion of our luxury-car offering and will raise the benchmark for coupes in the segment. In the process, we will strengthen our claim to leadership in the luxury class.”
Both the standard 8-Series model and the M8 are being developed simultaneously, with BMW also planning a GTE race car which will debut in the Daytona 24 Hours in late January 2018. BMW plans to reveal the production 8-Series in 2018.