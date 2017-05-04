BMW And Intel To Start Testing Their Self-Driving Cars

BMW and Intel have presented their very first self-driving 7-Series' in Silicon Valley and have announced the start of their autonomous driving trial, Engadget reports.
By the end of the year, BMW and Intel intend on having 40 prototypes on the streets and while they won’t be fully-autonomous, they will be advanced enough to operate without human intervention under many driving conditions. The vehicles combine a world class Intel processor with sensors and cameras provided by Mobileye, which was recently purchased for $15.3 billion by Intel.
The companies first announced their partnership in July 2016 and intend on launching highly and fully automated driving systems by the year 2021.
Speaking about this collaboration between the three companies, member of the board of management of BMW AG for development, Klaus Frolich said earlier this year that “Making autonomous driving a reality for our customers is the shared ambition behind our cooperation with Intel and Mobileye. This partnership has all of the skills and talent necessary to overcome the enormous technological challenges ahead and commercialize self-driving vehicles.”