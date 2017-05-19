BMW Bumps Chinese Production To 450,000 Units

BMW has boosted production at its plants in Dadong/Shenyang, China with them now having an annual capacity of 450,000 units, putting the two equal with the firm’s Spartanburg facility as its largest by volume.
The Shenyang location, operated under the BMW Brilliance Automotive banner that denotes BMW’s local joint venture, comprises both the Tiexi and Dadong automotive plants and was recently expanded in its northern section, hence the rise in production.
The boost in overall production has also allowed the automaker to start building the new BMW 5-Series Long-Wheelbase Version at the Dadong facility. Its Tiexi plant meanwhile handles local production of the X1 LWB, 1-Series Sedan, 2-Series Tourer, 3-Series LWB and 3-Series Sedan. Also located within the Shenyang compound is BMW’s only engine production facility outside of Europe.
BMW’s continual investment in China is fitting as the country continues to be its largest single market and in the first four months of this year, local sales have risen by 18.2 per cent to 191,697 vehicles on what was already a record-setting 2016.
Speaking of the facility’s expansion, member of the board of management of BMW AG, responsible for Production, Oliver Zipse said “Our production in China is well prepared for further market growth. The new north section is the result of the latest technologies and comprehensive knowledge of the BMW production system.
“We will continue to invest in our highly innovative production sites in China. Our next project is already underway: the remodelling of the southern section of Plant Dadong. Once finished, it will give us even greater flexibility and more potential for growth.”