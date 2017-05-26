BMW Concept Link Scooter Leans Into The Future [w/Video]

BMW certainly caught our attention with the reveal of the new 8 Series show car. But that's not the only concept it's bringing to Villa d'Este this year.
The motorcycle division has also cooked up this rather forward-looking electric scooter concept. Called the Link, it features a number of innovations that riders ought to find interesting.
Look beyond the avant-garde design and you'll find a two-wheeled urban commuter with an adaptable seat that can extend for two passengers or retract for just one. The electric powertrain also frees up considerable storage space underneath the bench as well, offering more versatility than most motorcycles or scooters and easy access through a sliding door.
Concept Link also features a head-up display that projects the instruments and navigation information onto the orange windscreen, which sits above the touchscreen panel on the handlebars.
The Bavarian manufacturer also envisions a broad array of customization options that would make it highly personalizable – if it were put into production, that is. For the time being, this remains a show piece, but we wouldn't be surprised to see many of its innovations make their way onto Munich's production scooters in the near future.