BMW Customer Preview Confirms F90 M5 Will Get Over 600 HP

BMW recently revealed the brand new M5 to customers and dealers in South Korea. And thanks to Abu Dhabi Motors on Instagram, we now have a number of confirmed details about the company’s flagship super sedan.
Most importantly, it has been confirmed that the new M5 will indeed get in excess of 600 hp, courtesy of a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. BMW told attendees that when working in conjunction with the all-wheel drive system, the new M5 will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.6 seconds, a figure which could decrease when the car is revealed to the public.
Speaking of the all-wheel drive system, it will have three different options to vary how much power is sent to the rear wheels. The most exciting of these options will send 100 per cent of power to the rear wheels, just like the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S in ‘Drift Mode’.
We’ve also learned that the F90 M5 will get a carbon fiber roof, a modified 8-speed automatic transmission, wing mirrors similar to the M3 and M4 and a custom gauge cluster. The new model will also be available in Marina Bay Blue for the first time along with new 5-spoke 20-inch jet black wheels, reports Bimmer Post.
Although the German carmaker hasn’t publicly announced a reveal date for the new M5, we expect to see it at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show.