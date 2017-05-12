BMW E46 Driver Almost Loses Door On The 'Ring, Calls It Instant Weight Reduction And Moves On

Where will you be when your rear car door opens, and the interior trim almost flies off?
Well, this unlucky BMW 3-Series driver was putting his ride through its paces on the Nurburgring, earlier this week, when he experienced an instant weight reduction, admittedly not on purpose.
The red E46 was approaching a right corner, quite fast, when the rear door suddenly opened, and the interior trim was left hanging in the air.
To everyone's surprise, the man didn’t pull over, which makes us think he was so concentrated on trying to beat his own lap time that he failed to notice the problem.
On the other hand, taking a closer look at the old Bimmer reveals a pair of Russian license plates, so we could be looking at the driver's own way of dealing with this issue, choosing to ignore it, and focusing on his ultimate goal.
As weird as it may sound, this isn’t the first time such an incident was recorded on video, as only last year, an E46 BMW M3 racer lost the entire passenger door, for unknown reasons, while it was doing 280km/h (173mph).
Cheers to Nathaniel for the tip!