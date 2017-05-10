BMW Expands 2018 3-Series Range With Three New Editions

Alongside launching the facelifted 1-Series and 2-Series, BMW has also unveiled three new 3-Series edition models set to be available from July 2017.
The new models, the Edition Sport Line Shadow, Edition Luxury Line Purity and the Edition M Sport Shadow, are all available in sedan and 3-Series Touring guises and add a number of distinctive touches to BMW’s popular sedan.
Starting with the Edition Sport Line Shadow, it incorporates black inserts in the headlight assemblies and taillights to provide the vehicle with a very distinctive outward appearance. Additionally, BMW has finished the kidney grille in black and fitted a set of chrome black tailpipes. The black theme then continues with Jet Black 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, customers of the Edition Sport Line Shadow receive special contrast stitching, a sports steering wheel and trims that include Dark Aluminum Carbon and Pearl Gloss Chrome accents.
As for the 3-Series Edition Luxury Line Purity, it is set apart with satin-finish aluminium on the side windows, air duct inserts, kidney grille surrounds, the tailpipes and rear bumper. It also receives satin aluminium 17-inch wheels as standard but can be optioned with 19-inch wheels. In the cabin, this edition includes Cognac-finished surfaces, a sports steering wheel and contrast stitching.
Last but not least is the Edition M Sport Shadow offered for the 2018 3-Series Sedan and Touring. It includes black headlight and taillight inserts and a black kidney grille just like the Edition Sport Line Shadow. Differences include 19-inch M alloy wheels finished in Orbit Grey, M sports suspension and an M aerodynamics package. The cabin is identified with Dark Aluminum Carbon, an M leather-covered steering wheel, Anthracite roof lining, M door sills and a new Sport+ driving mode.
Beyond these three new editions, the broader 2018 3-Series range benefits from a larger number of options, Sunset Orange paint color, redesigned wheel options and a revised iDrive system.