BMW Explains The Five Levels Of Autonomous Driving

BMW has been pushing ahead with the development of autonomous driving technology and aims to offer some of the most highly advanced vehicles on the market.
While the company has always put an emphasis on being the ultimate driving machine, the automaker has acknowledged "sheer driving pleasure will also be defined by how automated driving can make life easier for our customers." As a result, BMW has released a new video which highlights the five levels of autonomous driving.
In the clip, the company explains they already offer the second level of autonomous driving technology which allows the driver to remove their hands from the steering wheel for brief periods of time while the vehicle drives itself. BMW is expected to introduce a third level system in the next few years and it will enable drivers to focus on other tasks until the car requires their attention.
Further down the line, we can expect a level four system which BMW suggests will be advanced enough that drivers might be able to sleep during their commute. However, the company cautions the driver will still need to be somewhat alert as the car might require them to drive during certain sections of the journey.
Lastly, the fifth level of autonomous driving is the most advanced as the car will be able to drive itself in all situations. This will enable the driver to become a passenger as they will not be required to do anything other than sit back, relax, and enjoy the journey.
BMW is set to begin testing fully autonomous vehicles in select cities in 2020 but the video suggests consumers shouldn't expect to see the technology go mainstream until 2030.