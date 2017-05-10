BMW Facelifted The 2018 2-Series And M2. Can You Tell?

2018 BMW 2-Series F/L

BMW has taken the wraps off the facelifted 2-Series and M2.Set to be launched in July, the updated model features a modestly revised exterior with a new front fascia that includes larger air intakes and a wider twin kidney grille. Additional changes are limited but the new 2-Series lineup will come standard with LED headlights and updated LED taillights. Elsewhere, there are several new wheels options and an expanded color palette that includes Mediterranean Blue, Seaside Blue and Sunset OrangeDrivers will find a handful of changes in the cabin as BMW has installed a new instrument panel that "significantly enhances the cockpit’s quality feel." Designers also installed the latest generation of the iDrive operating system as well as an 8.8-inch display with a touchscreen interface on models equipped with the Navigation Professional system. Other updates include a wireless smartphone charger and a WiFi hotspot which can support up to ten different devices.European customers will be able to select from a wide variety of models including:A 218i with a 1.5-liter TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder developing 136 PS (134 hp) and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) of torqueA 220i with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder developing 184 PS (181 hp) and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) of torqueA 230i with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder developing 252 PS (248 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torqueAn M240i with a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder developing 340 PS (335 hp) and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torqueA 218d with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder developing 150 PS (148 hp) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torqueA 220d with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder developing 190 PS (187 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torqueA 225d with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder developing 224 PS (221 hp) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torqueThe BMW M2 also returns with a 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo engine that produces 370 PS (365 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. It enables the updated model to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in as little as 4.3 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).