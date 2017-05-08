BMW i3 Carbon Edition Is Exclusive To The Netherlands

Dutch customers looking for an extra-special EV have a new special edition on their hands. Based on the BMW i3, the new Carbon Edition accentuates the vehicle's futuristic lines with a special trim and equipment.
For starters, the BMW i3 Carbon Edition features a special carbon black exterior paint finish that's so dark it almost looks blue – accented by 20-inch powder-coated wheels and trim in matte gray.
The interior is done up in special leather upholstery and features all the bells and whistles. The list of otherwise optional equipment bundled as standard include an electric sunroof, tinted glass, Harman Kardon audio system, LED headlamps, and the connectivity, driver assistance, parking assistance, interior design and iPerformance packages.
BMW is only offering the special edition in the Netherlands, and only on the pure-electric version – so you'll find no range-extending gasoline engine here. Pricing starts at €53,731, or nearly €15k more than a base i3 goes for in the Northern European country, but you do get a lot of extra equipment for that premium.