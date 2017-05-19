BMW i8 Police Car Will Make You Stop And Take Notice

The Dubai police might be known for their supercars but the Czech Republic is stepping up their game as BMW has given country's Highway Patrol a new i8 police car.
Set to be used all across the country, the i8 features an eye-catching silver exterior with a yellow and blue police livery. The car has also been equipped with an LED light bar and discreet LED emergency lights in the grille.
The interior doesn't appear to have any police-specific modifications but it has two-tone leather upholstery and blue seat belts.
The car was delivered to the Police of the Czech Republic as part of a joint project which will enable the Highway Patrol to use the vehicle for six months or up to 20,000 km (12,427 miles), whichever comes first.
Upon receiving the car, Colonel Tomáš Lerch remarked "I am delighted that the BMW Group has allowed the Police of the Czech Republic to try and test this type of alternative fuel vehicle, which is already used by security forces in many countries around the world."
Like the standard model, the police car is a plug-in hybrid which uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder and an electric motor. This enables the car to produce 362 PS (357 hp) and accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.4 seconds.