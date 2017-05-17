BMW, Intel And Mobileye Form Autonomous Superpower With Delphi

It’s been a couple of years since news about Delphi Automotive hit our desks but the company has been continuing to test autonomous prototypes in California and has just announced a significant partnership for the industry.
On Tuesday, the company confirmed that it has joined BMW, Intel and Mobileye as a development partner for the companies’ automated vehicle effort.
In a statement, Delphi says it will act as the group’s systems integrator in creating an autonomous-driving system that can be used by a large number of OEMs, not just BMW.
“From the very beginning we designed our cooperation on a non-exclusive platform for this technology of the future. With the onboarding of Delphi we significantly strengthen our development of the automated driving and do a future step in spreading this technology across the industry,” stated Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development.
Speaking about the partnership, president and chief executive of Delphi Kevin Clark said “This is a great opportunity for Delphi to use its technical depth and experience in automated driving and electrical architecture to help the cooperation partners develop and deploy at scale. Our close working relationship with all three partners serves as a solid foundation for a success.”
News of Delphi’s combined effort with BMW, Intel and Mobileye perfectly shows that partnerships are the future of autonomous vehicle development. Waymo is working with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and may soon join forces with Honda. VW and Audi have both teamed up with Nvidia, Chevrolet is working alongside Lyft, Volvo and Uber are collaborating and both Toyota and Bosch are developing self-driving technologies with Nvidia.