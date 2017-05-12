BMW Isetta Is For Your Inner Bavarian Hipster

Imagine going to work in a classic BMW that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, and doesn’t look like anything you associate with the Bavarian brand. Yes, we're talking about the Isetta.
Finding one in perfect running condition is mandatory, but if you're up for the job, then you might want to check out the auction held at the Warwickshire Exhibition Center, in UK, on June 10.
This is where you will find a 1961 model, which is rated to be in 'very good' overall condition, coming with an extensive history file at the estimated selling sum of £13,000-£16,000 ($16,782-$20,655), tax included, plus a buyer's premium of 12 percent.
Said to come from a private collection of cars, the right-hand drive Isetta was completely restored, approximately 5 years ago, and its odometer shows just 34,000 miles (54,718km).
Even by today's standards, its ability to travel for 62 miles (100km) using around 3 liters (94 UK mpg / 78.3 US mpg) of fuel is impressive, but this comes at a cost, as the bubble car was fitted with a single-cylinder engine, which ranged from 250cc and 12 horses, to 300cc and 13hp. The Isetta in question uses the latter version, married to a stick shift.