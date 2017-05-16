BMW M2 CS Goes Flat-Out On The Nurburgring

BMW are stepping up the game with the hottest version of the M2 Coupe to date.
Believed to be christened the CS, just like its larger sibling that wears the M4 badge, the hardcore M2 promises to be better than the original.
The recipe includes dropping the N55 3.0-liter straight-six turbocharged engine that powers the current M2, and replacing it with the S55 engine that comes from the M3 and M4. The company will make sure that this move won't cannibalize the latter, by having the unit deliver around 400 horses.
Besides welcoming a new powertrain, the BMW M2 CS will benefit from chassis tweaks including suspension upgrades and beefier brakes, just like the M4 CS.