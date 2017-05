BMW M4 CS Is The 2017 MotoGP Prize Car

PHOTO GALLERY

The fastest MotoGP rider will get to drive off in the new BMW M4 CS , at the end of the season.Offered for the 15th year, as part of BMW's long-term partnership with the competition's promoter Dorna Sports, the coveted award was already shown at the Spanish Grand Prix, in Jerez de la Frontera.It has a San Marino Blue Metallic look as the one that debuted in Shanghai last month, and uses the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six lump that pushes 460PS (454hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque to the ground through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.Slotting in the BMW M4 family right under the even more hardcore GTS , the new M4 CS takes 3.9 seconds to reach 100km/h (62mph) from a standstill, and will keep going up to an electronically limited top speed of 278km/h (174mph). The automaker claims that it consumes an average of 8.4 l/100 km (28 US mpg), and emits 197 g/km of CO2.Marc Marquez claimed the last four awards , thus taking delivery of a matte black M6 Coupe in 2013, a matte red M4 the year after, a matte blue M6 Convertible in 2015, and a blue M2 last November.The Spanish rider is followed by Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner, both with three BMW M Awards to their name, Jorge Lorenzo, who was the top qualifier twice, and Sete Gibernau and Nicky Hayden, holders of one title each.