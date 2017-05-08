BMW M4 CS Is The 2017 MotoGP Prize Car

The fastest MotoGP rider will get to drive off in the new BMW M4 CS, at the end of the season.
Offered for the 15th year, as part of BMW's long-term partnership with the competition's promoter Dorna Sports, the coveted award was already shown at the Spanish Grand Prix, in Jerez de la Frontera.
It has a San Marino Blue Metallic look as the one that debuted in Shanghai last month, and uses the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six lump that pushes 460PS (454hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque to the ground through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Slotting in the BMW M4 family right under the even more hardcore GTS, the new M4 CS takes 3.9 seconds to reach 100km/h (62mph) from a standstill, and will keep going up to an electronically limited top speed of 278km/h (174mph). The automaker claims that it consumes an average of 8.4 l/100 km (28 US mpg), and emits 197 g/km of CO2.
Marc Marquez claimed the last four awards, thus taking delivery of a matte black M6 Coupe in 2013, a matte red M4 the year after, a matte blue M6 Convertible in 2015, and a blue M2 last November.
The Spanish rider is followed by Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner, both with three BMW M Awards to their name, Jorge Lorenzo, who was the top qualifier twice, and Sete Gibernau and Nicky Hayden, holders of one title each.