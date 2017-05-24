BMW M4 GT4 Teased Before Nurburgring 24 Hour Debut

BMW has dropped a new teaser of its upcoming M4 GT4 race car before the vehicle makes its debut at this weekend’s 24 Hours of Nurburgring.
The car won’t compete competitively at the race and instead use the event as its first official test. Piloting BMW’s private racing car will be Dirk Adorf, Ricky Collard, Jorg Weidinger and journalist Jethro Bovingdon.
The German automaker revealed a camouflaged prototype of the racer late last year and in the teaser image above and the video below, shows the M4 GT4 with its race-spec livery which incorporates the famed colors of BMW’s M division. A large wing also takes pride of place at the rear of the car.
Designed as the replacement to the M3 GT4, the race-spec M4 will be evaluated by the FIA this weekend to determine how its performance will be balanced against its competitors. It will then become available for privateer teams and eligible to race in series’ including the British GT Championship, Continental SportsCar Challenge, Blancpain Endurance Series and GT4 European Series.