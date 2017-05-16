BMW M5 Goes Official With 600HP And xDrive With 4WD And 2WD Modes

Video

After months of anticipation, BMW has released the first details about the 2018 M5.Described as the "most exciting and emotionally enthralling high-performance sedan" ever created by BMW M, the car is powered by a 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine that produces 600 PS (592 hp) and more than 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. The engine is connected to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission which enables the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds.As expected, the new M5 will be equipped with an M xDrive all-wheel drive system. The specially designed system uses a "central intelligence unit" that delivers integrated control of longitudinal and lateral dynamics. BMW M GmbH Chairman Frank van Meel says this gives the M5 "all of the agility and precision of standard rear-wheel drive with the supreme poise and traction of the all-wheel-drive system."The car will remain rear-wheel drive most of the time as traction is only sent to the front wheels when needed. The all-wheel drive system will also have three different driving modes including: 2WD, 4WD, and 4WD Sport. As you've probably guessed, the 2WD setting deactivates the all-wheel drive system and turns the model into a classic rear-driver.Besides the fancy new all-wheel drive system, the M5 has an Active M Differential which distributes power between the rear wheels. BMW says this ensures enhanced traction, agility, and handling stability when the car is being driven in a "very sporty manner."The interior follows in the footsteps of the standard model but the M5 has been equipped with a new shifter and an M sports steering wheel with two individually configurable M Drive buttons. Drivers will also find an improved Head-Up Display with new graphics, navigation functionality, and a 70% larger viewing area.The BMW M5 will be launched later this year and more details will be released in the coming months.