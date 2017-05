BMW M8 Gets Rendered Into Production Guise

PHOTO GALLERY

Presented during the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, on the shores of Lake Como, Italy, last weekend, the BMW 8-Series Concept has been rendered as a range-topping M8.The white body is adorned with M stripes, revised bumpers on both ends, newly-shaped exhaust tips, carbon fiber side mirror caps and door handles and black-painted rims, among other tweaks that were applied byThe M8 is really happening , as it was confirmed by the Bavarian automaker last week, but despite being eager to tell the world about their upcoming M car, by previewing it using a camouflaged prototype, the Germans weren’t keen on releasing any details about its powertrain.One likely candidate is the running gear of the new M5 , which means a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with nearly 600 horses and a tuned variant of the xDrive all-wheel drive system with a special rear-wheel drive mode that will make going sideways easier.An exact reveal date for the brand's challenger to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe has yet to be announced, but don't expect it to brake cover before 2018.