BMW M8 Gets Rendered Into Production Guise

Presented during the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, on the shores of Lake Como, Italy, last weekend, the BMW 8-Series Concept has been rendered as a range-topping M8.
The white body is adorned with M stripes, revised bumpers on both ends, newly-shaped exhaust tips, carbon fiber side mirror caps and door handles and black-painted rims, among other tweaks that were applied by Aksyonov Nikita.
The M8 is really happening, as it was confirmed by the Bavarian automaker last week, but despite being eager to tell the world about their upcoming M car, by previewing it using a camouflaged prototype, the Germans weren’t keen on releasing any details about its powertrain.
One likely candidate is the running gear of the new M5, which means a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with nearly 600 horses and a tuned variant of the xDrive all-wheel drive system with a special rear-wheel drive mode that will make going sideways easier.
An exact reveal date for the brand's challenger to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe has yet to be announced, but don't expect it to brake cover before 2018.