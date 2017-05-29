BMW ///Made Donuts For Mercedes-AMG's 50th Birthday

The first pictures of the BMW 8-Series concept have hit the web ahead of its unveiling at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on May 26th....

https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-6L9es2_KS98/WSYA7qPXsVI/AAAAAAAAC3w/op-BPKmagq8Zx0E0Mt3wQnxLQd7y4d-3ACLcB/s72-c/BMW-8-Series-Concept.JPG