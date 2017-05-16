BMW Putting Final Touches On 2018 F90 M5

After months and months of waiting, we’re finally close to the official reveal of the new 2018 BMW F90 M5.
Our latest spy shots show a prototype doing some high-speed testing, marking also the first time we get to see the aggressive design of the front bumper more clearly.
The new Bavarian super-sport sedan will benefit from the adoption of the lighter CLAR platform that mixes high-strength steel, aluminum and magnesium, which is always good news if you consider that the last M5 carried a lot of weight around.
The rest of the bodywork remains faithful to the latest trends set by BMW M and features things like fatter side sills, wider fenders (at least the front ones), new bumpers, a subtle lip on the trunk and a carbon roof for a lower center of gravity.
Just like its arch-nemesis, the Mercedes-AMG E63, the new 2018 BMW M5 will be offered for the first time with all-wheel drive as standard, aiming to make the car much more usable, especially in colder climates. Purists however will not be denied the rear-driven thrills of an M5 as BMW will also add a mode that disengages the front axle for maximum hooning purposes.
The twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 will continue to offer its services under the bonnet, only now it will do so with over 600hp. The latest reports suggest that the new BMW M5 will be capable of a 0-62mph in less than 3.6 seconds.
BMW will not brand the M5’s all-wheel drive as xDrive, as the system is expected to feature a lot of differences. As for when we’re going to see the new 2018 F90 M5 for the first time, BMW is expected to make the model’s public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September.
