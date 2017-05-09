BMW Quietly Killed 6-Series Coupe In February

BMW has confirmed that back in February, it stopped production of the 6-Series Coupe but is continuing to produce the 6-Series Gran Coupe and Convertible models.
The carmaker revealed the news to Road and Track but failed to provide a specific reason why the model was silently killed off. With that being said, there are two likely reasons.
First off, pure two-door coupe models like the 6-Series Coupe aren't as popular as they once were and have essentially been taken over by four-door 'Gran Coupe' bodystyles. Secondly, BMW's decision to end production of the 6-Series Coupe is a clear sign that the days of the broader 6-Series range are limited.
In recent months, BMW has been testing an all-new 8-Series line-up which is widely expected to replace the 6-Series range. We've already seen 8-Series coupe and cabriolet models testing around the world, including at the Nurburgring, as BMW prepares to mount an attack on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models.