BMW ReachNow Vehicles Getting Stuck On Seattle Ferries

BMW’s ReachNow car-sharing service has been operating in Seattle for over a year but in recent weeks, has encountered a number of issues.
According to GeekWire, a handful of the brand’s ReachNow vehicles have become stuck on Washington State Ferries due to a security feature that locks the wheels when the vehicle is moving but its engine is turned off.
Recently, one ReachNow user had to wait on a ferry for four hours as the wheels on the BMW locked, making it very difficult to move.
In a statement issued to Geekwire, ReachNow said it is looking to rectify the issues.
“We believe that the issue is related to a security feature built into the vehicles that kicks in when the car is moving but the engine is turned off and the doors are closed. We are working to quickly address the cause in order to determine a fix. For any ReachNow members that were impacted, we are reaching out to determine the best way to make sure they get to their final destinations safely.”
ReachNow currently operates in Seattle, Portland and Brooklyn and has around 45,000 members.