BMW Says It Wants To Be An Autonomous And Connectivity Leader

BMW says it is more focused on becoming the industry leader in autonomous and connectivity technologies than scoring huge sales figures.
According to company chief executive Harald Krueger, BMW needs to lead the rapidly-evolving automotive industry and must project itself as an attractive employer in order to hire the best people to spearhead its technology push, Automotive News.
At a recent event at BMW HQ in Munich, Germany, Krueger said that the brand won’t solely focus on electrification as the future of its range and will also continuing developing fuel cell vehicles.
“With Toyota, we are working on a new generation of fuel cell vehicles. Last year, we put on the road a small test fleet based on the 5-series Gran Turismo. In 2021, we plan a small series of the next step in fuel cell technology,” the executive said.
Late last week, BMW strengthened its partnership in developing autonomous vehicles by adding Delphi to its ongoing collaboration with both Intel and Mobileye. Krueger says this will be crucial to accelerate the development of autonomous tech.
“We are not the best in making radars and vision controls, so we work with Mobileye. We do not make chips, so we cooperate with Intel. We have just taken on board Delphi to cooperate on software and system knowledge,” he said.