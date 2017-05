BMW Thinks 7-Series Can Reclaim Sales Crown From Mercedes S-Class

PHOTO GALLERY

Despite the redesigned 7-Series failing to set a sales record or regain segment crown in 2016, BMW US executives still feel like the S-Class can be defeated.said Ludwig Willisch, head of BMW Group Region Americas.Yet it's possible it could still happen in 2017, according to Willisch, who pointed out that 7-Series sales were up by 10% in March. That said, deliveries through the first three months of 2017 declined 9.1% to 2,103 units, which still leaves the S-Class in first place, with 3,648 units sold through March.In 2016 (BMW's first full year of redesigned 7-Series sales), the Bavarian automaker sold 12,918 units of their flagship model , whereas Mercedes sold 18,803 S-Class models, as reported byAs for how Mercedes feel about this 2017 dogfight against the 7-Series, a spokesman for the Stuttgart-based automaker said:While Willisch didn't presume to name a hard sales target for 2017, he did say that it would be great if BMW would sell nearly 13,000 7-Series models, as they did last year - this is because sales are typically highest early in a vehicle's life cycle. Still, some people, like Kelley Blue Book senior analyst Rebecca Lindland, think that catching the S-Class will be a tough task for the 7-Series, at least this year. She says that the reason why the 7 wasn't able to top the S in the 2016 was becausein terms of design.She also criticized the amount of money BMW spent on incentives, at an average of $12,544 per 7-Series for all of 2016, and an average of $11,095 through the first three months of this year, according to Autodata. These numbers are quite similar to what Mercedes spent for the S-Class - $12,998 in 2016 and $11,467 so far in 2017.added Lindland.Of course, now that Mercedes have come out with an updated S-Class , BMW's 7-Series could be looking at an even tougher road ahead.