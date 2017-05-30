BMW To Extend Production Halts In Germany To China And South Africa Due To Shortage

BMW is planning to extend its production stop from Germany to China and South Africa as the carmaker is dealing with shortages on steering parts.
The company’s facilities in Shenyang, China, and Rosslyn, South Africa are likely to stop for a day, with the Leipzig factory in Germany expected to be partially shuttered, according to Bloomberg.
In fact, the Leipzig site has been closed since Friday, with another facility in Munich also affected last week, after Bosch failed to make the required deliveries. Bosch said it's working intensively with BMW to minimize the impact.
"We can't say at this point when the production halts will be over," BMW spokesman Michael Rebstock said.
He described the financial damage as “manageable” but “not yet quantifiable”, adding that the models affected include BMW’s 1-Series through 4-Series.